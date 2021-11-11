A hit-and-run driver allegedly left a juvenile girl ‘dead in the road.’

A court heard that the family of a teen girl engaged in a hit-and-run was prepared for the possibility that she would die.

Ellie Cowley, who was 13 at the time of the accident, was out for a walk with her cousin, Kayleigh, when she was hit by a car on Hale Road in Widnes on March 27. She was left in a severe state.

Stuart Magee, 34, of Hayes Avenue in Prescott, was driving the dark grey Mercedes that hit her.

: ‘Finders keepers’ for a man who was forced to repay £110,000 after it showed in his bank account.

Magee fled the site of the accident, leaving Ellie “dying in the road” until paramedics arrived and transported her to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers discovered the 34-year-car old’s in the Hunt’s Cross area later that day, and he was apprehended in the Blackpool area.

Later, he was charged with a variety of driving offenses.

On Monday, November 8, Magee appeared in Liverpool Crown Court for a week-long trial.

He pleaded guilty to failing to stop, failing to report an accident, and dangerous driving after the collision at the start of the trial, but not to inflicting serious injury by hazardous driving.

A jury found him guilty of that offense today [Thursday, November 11], and he was sentenced to 32 months in prison and was barred from driving for three years and four months.

PC “Ellie is now 14 and is having to cope with not just the trauma of being in such a terrible incident, but also the long recovery path she is facing with the assistance of her family and medical experts,” said Cath Hilton of Cheshire Police.

“What should have been a pleasant springtime stroll with a cousin turned into a tragic event for the family, which is still coming to grips with what occurred that day. Thankfully, Ellie is still with them and is receiving the assistance she requires to get through this trauma.

“I appreciate that Magee’s leaving the scene and then putting them through a trial has added to their anguish, but I hope that today’s verdict will provide them with some relief.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”