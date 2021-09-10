A guy has been charged with the murder of his mother.

This year, a man was accused with the murder of his mother in Southport.

On the evening of Friday, January 29, Andrew Tinton is suspected of killing Rose-Marie Tinton.

In a residence on Folkestone Road in Southport, the 82-year-old was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Ms Tinton was previously believed to be 77 years old by police.

Her 54-year-old son, who was originally identified as 47 by police, has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Sefton magistrates court on Friday, October 1.

Tinton was detained after being hit by a train at Kirkdale train station on January 29, which prompted police to visit the residence and discover his mother’s remains.

Detectives initiated a murder inquiry after finding Ms Tinton, but Andrew Tinton remained in the hospital for three months.

Due to the severity of Tinton’s injuries, officers were unable to question him for several months.

Tinton has been charged with the murder of his mother, according to authorities.

“We have charged a 54-year-old male with the murder of Rose-Marie Tinton,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“On the evening of Friday 29th January this year, officers were called to a residence in Folkestone Road in Southport, where they discovered the death of a woman.

“Sadly, Mrs. Tinton, 82, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Andrew Tinton, formerly of Southport’s Folkestone Road, has been charged with her murder.

“He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before South Sefton magistrates court on Friday, October 1st.”