A Gogglebox favorite has been chastised for his behaviour of a co-star.

Viewers have chastised a Gogglebox star for her behaviour of her co-star.

Following the last episode of the Channel 4 show, Mary has been chastised for how she speaks to her husband Giles.

On Friday at 9 p.m., the show returned, with Giles and Mary taking their normal separate seats in their cozy cottage.

The two shared their thoughts on Netflix’s You and the new BBC dark comedy The Outlaws.

Mary and Giles enjoyed their usual clever banter, but at one point Mary scolded Giles and threatened to “section” him, according to Birmingham Live.

Fans were eager to respond with their opinions on the topic.

“Just catching up on this week’s Gogglebox,” one Twitter user remarked. “Mary is causing Giles a lot of grief.” “Giles is a legend, I could watch him wind Mary up all day #Gogglebox,” remarked another. “”Poor Giles,” murmured a third. Mary is making his life a living nightmare.” “Not on Mary’s style of speaking to Giles,” wrote a fourth. Mary, according to one witness, spoke to Giles “like if he were a kid.”

Since their arrival on the show in 2015, Giles and Mary have been fan favorites.

The Wiltshire couple met when they were 21 years old and have been married for 30 years.

They have two adult daughters as well.