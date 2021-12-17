A gang was sentenced to prison for a £1 million cocaine scheme involving properties in Anfield.

After police broke an organized crime ring involved in large-scale drug manufacture, a group of guys were sentenced to prison.

For their roles in a £1 million cannabis scheme, seven men were sentenced to more than 23 years in prison.

Operation Medaka, an investigation into large-scale criminality in Merseyside and West Yorkshire, led to the arrest of the organized crime organisation.

To assist build up their cannabis fields, the men used locations in Anfield, as well as hydroponic and DIY outlets throughout Liverpool.

More than 1,000 cannabis plants were seized during the investigation, with a street worth of more than £1,000,000, according to police.

At an address on Filey Street in Bradford, a Section 5 handgun and Section 1 ammo were also discovered.

Rixhers Shehi, a 20-year-old gang member, was linked to the weapon after selfies of him posing with it were discovered.

On Thursday, December 16, the following men were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to the following charges:

Bertold Cara, 25, of no known address, was found guilty of conspiring to cultivate cannabis and was sentenced to four years and ten months in jail.

Jurgen Miha, 25, of no fixed address, was convicted of conspiring to cultivate cannabis and was sentenced to five years and eight months in jail.

Arber Disha, 26, of Tottenham High Road, London, was found guilty of conspiring to cultivate cannabis and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Arjan Canamehti, 36, received a 22-month sentence for cannabis production.

Rixhers Shehi, 20, was sentenced to six years in jail for firearms and ammunition possession and 22 months in prison for cannabis manufacture, to be served consecutively.

For cannabis manufacture, Ergys Koleci, 25, of Anfield, was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Eran Zekaj, 27, of Anfield, was sentenced to a year in prison for cannabis manufacture.

“This was a complicated investigation into an organized crime ring who, led by Cara and Miha, were involved in large-scale criminality across Merseyside and West Yorkshire,” Detective Inspector Chris Lowe said following the sentencing.

“A number of addresses in Liverpool’s Anfield neighborhood, as well as hydroponic and DIY stores throughout the city, were used to expand their cannabis cultivation activities.”

