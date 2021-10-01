A further £675,000 is required to complete roadworks abandoned by a bankrupt company.

Liverpool City Council is facing a bill of £675,000 to finish roadwork projects that were left unfinished when a key contractor went bankrupt.

When VIAM, originally known as King Construction, went into administration early this year due to cashflow issues, it was one of the council’s favoured contractors.

As a result, five road repair projects across the city remain unfinished, forcing the city council to immediately appoint new contractors to complete the projects and avoid posing a risk to motorists.

Some of the projects have since been found to contain “defects,” which the new contractors are expected to fix.

The following schemes were in various degrees of completion:

According to a report to the council’s climate change and environment select committee, the cost of completing two of the initiatives has increased to little over £675,000.

“To cover expected additional expenses against the VIAM schemes, £357,773.04 might be allocated to Byrom St and 320,279.45 to Walton Lane,” according to the report.

“The additional investment on these works will be accommodated within the allocated budget for the Highways Investment Programme.”

The roads team also “identified several problems with the prior VIAM works that will need to be remedied by the replacement contractor,” according to the report.

The newly chosen contractors, according to officers, will conduct surveys to guarantee that any issues are remedied.

The Walton Hall traffic signal renovation is now finished, and the Kingsley Road project is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.

Walton Lane, the A59, Byrom Street, and the North Liverpool Key Corridor are all expected to be completed by early next year.

The report will be discussed by Liverpool City Council’s climate change and environment select committee on Tuesday.