A former Liverpool defender has signed with his second club in less than two months.

Steven Caulker, a former Liverpool defender, has signed a loan deal with Gaziantep in Turkey, just two months after joining Fenerbahce.

Caulker has struggled to settle with a club five years after his brief spell at Liverpool, as he makes yet another move.

Caulker was on loan at Anfield from QPR for the second half of the 2015/16 season until being released by the Championship team in December 2017.

The 29-year-old only made four first-team games for the Reds during his brief stay at the club, having been signed after Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a series of central defender injuries – but his outings were shockingly as a striker.

In 2018, he spent a brief period in Scotland with Dundee before relocating to Turkey in January 2019.

Caulker joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer earlier this summer after just over two years with Alanyaspor.

He was ecstatic to be joining Turkey’s “greatest club” at the time, saying, “I have received numerous letters from Fenerbahce supporters.”

“This is stunning, and I am overjoyed. I’m hoping to have a strong season and help us win the championship.

“I played here two years ago and here last year. It’s a lovely club.

“I believe Fenerbahce is Turkey’s most important club.”

He’s only been in Istanbul for two months and is already looking for a new job.

Last month, reports in Turkey said that the defender was not desired by the club’s new manager, Vitor Pereira, who came shortly after Caulker.

The player was allegedly ‘offered’ to other Super Lig clubs, but a move proved impossible due to pay and compensation difficulties.

After his loan spell ends, only time will tell if he has a future at Fenerbahce.