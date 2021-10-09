A flu vaccine warning has been issued as the country prepares for the worst-case scenario.

Experts have warned that because to the low level of immunity following the lockdown, 60,000 people could die from the virus.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has issued a warning to British citizens to get vaccinated as a war on flu begins, with 35 million people expected to receive the vaccine this winter, according to the Mirror.

“Defend yourselves,” JVT said.

The NHS has launched a drive to protect the UK from flu this winter, with predictions that it may kill up to 60,000 people.

Prof Jonathan Van-Tam has issued a rallying cry to the people, urging them to “defend ourselves” with vaccines because natural immunity to germs is so low.

For the first of many winters in which Covid-19 and flu are “co-circulating,” the government is preparing for the worst-case scenario.

An enhanced flu immunization program will provide free vaccines to 35 million individuals.

For the first time, all secondary school students between the ages of 15 and 16 who are in Year 11 will be eligible. After being eligible for the first time last year, people aged 50 to 64 will be able to acquire them this winter.

Modeling from the Academy of Medical Sciences anticipates between 15,000 and 60,000 flu deaths this winter, according to the newly constituted UK Health Security Agency.

A large-scale flu vaccine campaign, it suggested, could help lower the danger.

“Not many people caught flu last year due of Covid-19 limits,” said Prof Van-Tam, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer. “There isn’t as much natural immunity in our communities as usual.”

“This winter, flu will be prevalent.” It’s possible that it’s higher than typical, posing a serious public health risk. Covid-19 will continue to circulate, and with more individuals mixing indoors, there is a risk of some increases. Covid-19 and flu will be co-circulating for the first time.

“We must take this seriously and protect ourselves and the NHS by receiving the annual flu vaccine and the Covid-19 booster as soon as possible.” Both of these viruses are quite dangerous. Both are easily spreadable, can result in hospitalization, and can be fatal.

“It’s critical that folks get their immunizations as soon as possible.”

