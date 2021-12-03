A drug dealer haunted the streets of Liverpool and raped two women.

A drug-dealing rapist took a woman into the bushes and raped her in a park before kidnapping another woman months later in a similar crime.

Janath Gul Jardarkhail sexually assaulted two women in Chevasse Park and Wood Street roughly six months apart.

A judge told the 21-year-old today that he believes he utilized his low-level drug dealer job to look for vulnerable women to attack at night.

Jardarkhail allegedly cruised the streets of Liverpool looking for vulnerable women to attack, according to the court.

At July 2019, he ambushed his first victim in Chevasse Park, dragging her into the bushes before rapping her.

In the second attack, he assaulted a woman on her way home from a night out on Wood Street in January of last year.

Jardarkhail was apprehended on accusations of providing cannabis after DNA tests from his victims matched his own.

The woman he assaulted on Wood Street said in a statement to the court that she is still trying to understand what happened to her over two years ago.

Prosecutor Ben Jones said the lady’s statement to the court detailed how the trauma of the incident had affected her mental health, with the woman admitting that she had self-harmed as a result of it.

Despite the horrendous sexual attack, she stated her own family had given her the strength to keep going.

“He took away every piece of dignity that I had, so I refuse to allow him take me away from my kids,” she said in a statement.

Martine Snowdon, Jardarkhail’s lawyer, said she couldn’t say much about the attacks themselves in his defense, but she did allude to Jardarkhail’s terrible upbringing as some mitigating.

While she could not go into depth about his past, she said he was deprived of much of the guidance and support he needed as a youngster, and that a significant head injury he had as a child had left him with cognitive impairments.

“He is an immature young man,” Ms Snowdon remarked. He has had very little education, both academically and otherwise. “The summary comes to an end.”