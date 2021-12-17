A dilapidated structure is being renovated into a hotel with a rooftop bar.

A derelict building is being renovated to become a new hotel and wedding venue.

The Grand Casino on Lord Street in Southport is undergoing renovations and will soon be transformed into a hotel, wedding venue, microbrewery, and sky bar.

The Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group revealed the intentions earlier this year, and construction is currently underway.

The corporation already has a stronghold on that part of Lord Street, owning Punch Tarmeys, The Bold Hotel, and The Lord Street Hotel, but they are now attempting to resurrect one of Southport’s most iconic structures.

Andrew Mikhail, the chairman, stated: “It’s a wonderful feeling to bring old buildings back to life, and a structure as beautiful as The Grand Casino deserves to be enjoyed by the people of Southport and beyond. The Grand is the crown jewel of both Southport and Lord Street.” “Having already spent millions into our present plans in Southport’s Northern Quarter,” he said, it was a natural move to invest in the building.

The Grand Cinema, once Richard Woodhead’s car showroom, was renovated in 1938 after falling into disrepair over the years.

Andrew continued, ” “The plan is to build much-needed five-star hotel rooms, a wedding venue, Southport’s very own brewery, and a new and exciting fun themed bar for all age groups, with entertainment for families during the day including gaming, pool tables, shuffle boards, golf and football simulators, tenpin bowling, darts, and much more.

“Every evening after 9 p.m., the venue will be exclusively for over 18s only, making The Grand the ideal spot for a date night or a great night out with friends.”

A much-needed car park for Lord Streets Northern Quarter will be located behind The Grand. The Mikhail Group also plans to build one of Europe’s largest sky bars in Southport.

“I can’t thank Sefton Council enough, particularly Stuart Barnes and his colleagues, for all their assistance in delivering the first two rounds of investment, which has given me the confidence to continue,” Andrew said.

