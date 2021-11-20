A crucial milestone has been reached in the investigation of the taxi driver who was killed in the bombing in Liverpool.

After a bomb explosion outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the community has rallied behind a cab driver who is ‘fortunate to be alive.’

Terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, is suspected of detonating a ‘Mother of Satan device’ at the Crown Street hospital’s entrance.

The taxi driver, now identified as David Perry, was still inside the vehicle but luckily managed to flee just seconds before it caught fire.

Police can’t rule out the possibility that the terror attack was ‘totally unintended.’

Following the bomb at 10.59 a.m. on Sunday, November 14, Mr Perry’s wife, Rachel, thanked people for their well wishes on Facebook, adding that he was ‘fortunate to be alive.’

Two fundraisers for Mr Perry and his family were started just hours after the incident.

With more than £70,000 raised for the taxi driver’s family, the fundraisers have finally reached a critical milestone.

The GoFundMe website has raised almost £40,000, and the Facebook fundraiser has raised nearly £30,000, with more donations on the way.

Jenny Phillips, who started the Facebook appeal, told The Washington Newsday: “I operate a Facebook community for cab drivers, and we got a sense something had happened on Sunday morning.”

“We waited until we received more information about what had occurred, and we were stunned.”

“This is the first time I’ve heard of anything like this happening.

“After consulting with a close friend of Dave’s, we decided to set up a fundraising campaign for him because he has recently lost his income and would require some time to recuperate.”

Al Swealmeen is linked to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street properties that have been raided, having lived in Sutcliffe Street for’some time’ and’recently rented’ the Rutland Avenue address.

Counter-terror police are still investigating how and why it exploded, but they believe it was set off when the taxi carrying Emad Al Swealmeen came to a halt.

“I would just like to thank each and every one of you who has messaged inquiring how David is,” Mrs Perry wrote on Facebook. He’s doing fine, but he’s in a lot of pain and is still processing what happened.

