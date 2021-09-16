A couple transforms an ancient hearse into a campervan known as the “Grim Sleeper.”

In a converted hearse dubbed “The Grim Sleeper,” a couple visited Scotland’s northern coast.

After seeing the converted Volvo 960 Hearse listed on Facebook, Shannon Orr, 24, and Iain Cameron, 31, decided to take on the North Coast 500 in a 1998 Volvo 960 Hearse.

The Warrington couple, from Culcheth, bought it for £3,500 and took it on a road trip to the Scottish Highlands earlier this month, seeing some magnificent sights.

“We only got the vehicle a week before the trip after I noticed it on a page I follow – Unusual Cars UK,” garage worker Iain told The Washington Newsday.

“At first, my girlfriend was unsure, but towards the end, she was a fan.

“There was a fridge, a sink, and other home amenities inside, and we slept there.

“It was quiet, and it was so comfy that we ended up sleeping in a couple times.

“We pulled up to the river and set up camp; it was fantastic.

“We bought it from a guy in Cannock who had previously completed a fantastic makeover on it.

“It was causing fellow visitors whiplash as we drove around Scotland, as they’d whirl around to stare at this hearse that had just passed them.

“It was an excellent car to tackle the North Coast 500 in because the roads can be narrow at times, and it was ideal for navigating them.

“And the Grim Sleeper was usually a topic of discussion among other tourers; people would come up to us and inquire about it.

“Because of the black tinted windows, people might not notice us in there and come up close to take photos of it.”

Other eerie embellishments to the hearse include Halloween characters on the dashboard, ducks on the wing mirrors, and skeletons on the front and back.

Iain is considering doing future journeys in the Grim Sleeper or maybe renting it out to folks looking for a unique experience for special occasions.

“Having it parked out front of the home feels a little strange right now,” he added, “but we have a lot of future plans for it.”