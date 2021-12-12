A coronavirus epidemic has affected Aston Villa just 24 hours after their match against Liverpool.

A coronavirus epidemic has affected Aston Villa less than 24 hours after their match against Liverpool at Anfield.

The West Midlands side opted to cancel their training session scheduled for today as a result of this discovery.

Only one of the positive cases, according to the Athletic, is a player; the rest are believed to be training ground workers.

Liverpool will be concerned by this news, as they only played Steven Gerrard’s side in the Premier League yesterday afternoon.

As the omicron strain spreads across the United Kingdom, Villa aren’t the only top-flight club facing uncertainty.

After a broad epidemic at their training ground infected a number of players, Tottenham Hotspur had to postpone their last two matches against Rennes and Brighton, respectively.

Manchester United are thought to have had a similar fate as Villa this afternoon, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick canceling training after learning of a number of positive cases among his players.