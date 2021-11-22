A Christmas carol concert will be screened in Liverpool to collect funds for the homeless.

Next month, Shelter Merseyside will screen a Christmas carol concert in Liverpool.

The One Voice Carol Concert Screening will take place at LEAF on Bold Street, with the goal of raising awareness and funding for Merseyside’s housing issue.

The festive evening at Shelter will include carols, introspection, and celebration, as well as performances by Liverpool Indie Choir.

In December, the Liverpool venue will feature Santa’s Stories and Christmas films.

“Last year, 17.5 million individuals were denied the right to a secure home, and on Christmas morning, over 120,000 children woke up without a safe place to live,” Pauline Cox, Regional Community Fundraiser at Shelter Merseyside, told The Washington Newsday.

“We’re encouraging people to come together as one voice and join our Merseyside team for a night of reflection at our special advance screening of our online carols broadcast,” says the statement. We’re thrilled to be joined by Liverpool Indie Choir for some live performances on the night, who will also be featured in the broadcast.” The One Voice Carol Concert Screening is free and will take place on December 6th at 6.30pm. You must reserve a ticket online due to limited availability.

There will be refreshments for sale and a merry raffle on the night.

The address for LEAF is 65–67 Bold Street, Liverpool, L1 4EZ.