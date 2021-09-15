A child was hit by a car in the city center and brought to the hospital.

After being hit by a car while walking down a city street, a child was brought to the hospital.

At before 4 p.m. on Wednesday (September 15), emergency services raced to Tithebarn Street in Liverpool city centre after reports of a youngster being hit by a car.

When the police got on the site, they discovered that a youngster had been struck by a Citroen.

The North West Ambulance Service transported the toddler to the hospital. The extent of the child’s injuries has yet to be determined.

The driver of the Citroen involved in the collision pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding Merseyside Police with their investigation.

Tithebarn Street was restricted to traffic from the junction with Pall Mall to Leeds Street as police dealt with the incident.

Drivers were also warned to stay away from the area.

“Emergency services are in Liverpool City Centre following a major RTC this afternoon, Wednesday 15 September,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“At around 4.05 p.m., we were dispatched to Tithebarn Street in response to reports of a Citroen colliding with a juvenile pedestrian. The child was sent to the hospital for evaluation. At the scene, the motorist came to a complete stop.

“From Tithebarn Street to Pall Mall and Leeds Street, a road closure is in effect. Please stay away from the area.

“Please contact us @MerPolCC or 101 with reference 639 if you observed the collision.”

According to eyewitnesses and traffic sensors, the cordon generated “heavy traffic” in the city center.

Traffic in the area is described as “an absolute nightmare” and “very crowded” by one person who was stuck on the road for a long time.

By 7 p.m., Tithebarn Street was reopened to traffic.