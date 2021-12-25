A character from Coronation Street who had been missing for weeks has returned.

Fans of Coronation Street were overjoyed to see Roy Cropper return.

In November, Roy left Weatherfield to go around South America.

Following Seb’s murder and Corey’s trial, he became entangled in a web of falsehoods.

Roy decided to go out and take some time for himself after a particularly trying Halloween.

Roy returned on tonight’s program, much to the delight of viewers and his niece Nina.

Roy greeted Nina with a strong hug as he entered the cafe.

They then went to have Christmas dinner, during which Roy told Nina about his Peruvian adventures.

Fans were ecstatic to see Roy, with many claiming that he made their Christmas.

“My favorite Christmas present,” one said.

“This has made my Christmas,” Shaun tweeted.

“Awww Nina and Roy’s cute faces,” Jussie remarked.

“Roy Cropper is home,” Ciara tweeted. A