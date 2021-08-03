A change in Premier League rules could force Liverpool to revert their tactical changes.

Over the last five years, Liverpool have transformed under Jurgen Klopp to become one of the most modern and offensive teams in the world, with much of their success deriving from how they defend.

The German arrived in England with a reputation for using relentless pressing to keep opponents at bay but also creating scoring opportunities, and he’s continued to use that strategy on Merseyside.

Over the years, the Reds have increasingly increased the risk they take when defending, with opponents failing to cope with Liverpool’s high defensive line and high pressing.

Klopp’s high line is notorious for catching opponents offside, with the team’s total of 101 successful offside traps in 2017/18 ranking seventh in the Premier League at the time.

Liverpool finished second in offsides a year later, with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker in the team’s defense, with a total of 128, behind only West Ham United’s 129.

In the 2019/20 season, when Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years, the team set a new record for offsides with a total of 142, much surpassing second-placed West Ham’s 99 and third-placed Manchester City’s 83.

However, because to modifications to VAR, Liverpool’s offside numbers decreased last season; they still finished second behind Fulham, but with a total of just 94, and that number could drop again this season as a result of adjustments to VAR.

The Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) will make minor changes to the offside law this season, including the usage of larger lines.

“We’ve introduced the benefit of the doubt for the attacking player, so where we have an extremely close offside situation, we will follow the same method as last year but now apply thicker broadcast lines,” said refereeing boss Mike Riley.

“By using forensic analysis, we have effectively returned 20 goals to the game that were ruled offside last season.

“So the toenails and noses of players who were previously offside will no longer be offside.”

