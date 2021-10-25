A ceremony was arranged to honor a community that is frequently referred to as “one of the largest underachievers.”

This weekend, the Somali community in Liverpool organized a celebration at the PAL Centre, Mulgrave Street Liverpool 8, to honor graduates from the city’s institutions.

The Merseyside Somali & Community Association (MCCAco-ordinator, )’s Saeed Ibrahim, told The Washington Newsday: “For long years, the community was concerned about the children’s educational attainment. They were one of the largest underachievers, according to reports.” Their harsh mother had failed them in every way imaginable. Despite numerous meetings with state education providers, the community felt that little was done to address the concerns, and that many generations had been let down.

The ceremony’s goal, according to Saeed, was to “show the next generation that coming from a BAME background, it is possible to accomplish well in this country, urge children to follow the graduates, and ignore misleading images projected by the media.”

He continued, ” “Many negative stories regarding L8 and the Somali community have surfaced, involving drugs, violence, educational failure, and unemployment.

“We believe that a lack of confidence, self-esteem, and role models is one of the reasons why so many young people commit these crimes.

“Other reasons contribute to their failure, but hostility in the media and preconceptions play a role.”

MSCA works with young people to overcome underachievement by hosting activities and seminars.

“It’s recognising Liverpool has a long established Somali community in terms of merchant seafarers and assisting the war effort,” said Kim Johnson, MP for the Riverside constituency.

“It’s also about recognizing young people who have excelled and inspiring others to do likewise through the educational system.”

“One of my aims is to make a difference,” Tom Logan, a Princes Park councillor (education cabinet member), remarked. I encourage adults to serve as school governors to assist bring about change.”

The community recognizes the importance of students still in school listening to young people who they can relate to and who have overcome similar challenges.

Fahima and Filsan Ismail attended Liverpool John Moores University to study biochemistry and sociology.

"I was always interested in science and was pretty good at it," Fahima added. When I was first born, there were a lot of expectations for me."