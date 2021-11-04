A ‘bubbly’ mother who had her “whole life ahead of her” was murdered in a car accident.

A bereaved family remembered a ‘bubbly’ mother of two who ‘had her whole life ahead of her.’

Lauren Johnson, 33, was killed in October 2016 when a Toyota Auris mounted the pavement and collided with her on College Road in Crosby.

Lauren was a pedestrian on October 28 when a fast car, driven by George Steele, 72 at the time, hit her, according to an inquest hearing at Bootle Town Hall.

Wife Jacqueline Steele, who was a passenger at the time of the incident and appeared through video link, claimed the couple were driving along Eshe Road on their way to the Co-op shop.

When she ordered her husband to slow down, the automobile “suddenly started speeding up,” she added, and they collided with a nearby van.

Mrs Steele testified at the hearing that her husband “didn’t react” and was sitting behind the wheel, staring straight ahead as the “vehicle just continued moving fast.”

Before they collided into what she thought were railings, she “hid her eyes” because she “knew he wasn’t going to stop.”

Mrs Steele told coroner David Lewis that her husband “didn’t respond” and that his behavior was peculiar, as if he had a “funny turn.”

Mrs Steele said she didn’t think Mr Steele touched the accelerator instead of the brake, and that she didn’t find out they had hit someone until she turned on the TV that night, adding, “it was dreadful.”

At the inquest, witness Joseph Mangan stated he was walking to the bus stop that morning when he noticed the car, which was traveling roughly 50 mph before hitting a 20 mph speed sign.

It ‘lifted the automobile up’ and took the barrier with it, ‘completely wrecking it,’ he said at the hearing.

He went on to say that he observed Lauren, who had been going ahead of him minutes before, laying in the floor around 35 yards distant, and that the ‘barrier had been demolished.’

Yet another eyewitness Later, Mr Robert Russell told the hearing that he witnessed what he thought were 'rags tossed in the air' from a distance.