A bright orange object has been observed in the skies above Bootle.

This morning, a suspicious “comet-like” object was seen in the skies over Merseyside.

A worker at the Port of Liverpool in Bootle caught it on film and was taken aback by what he witnessed.

When metal recycling plant worker Mark Rea observed the item, it had a massive flame tail and was retreating into the distance.

“I was on site at the Alexandra Dock around 8.30 a.m. when I looked up and saw it,” he added.

“I took out my camera and recorded the video – there were actually two of the objects in the sky, but I didn’t get a video of the other.”

“I assumed it was a comet or something.” The item was moving away from me at the time, and it was eventually reduced to the size of an orange dot.” “I have no explanation for that,” Mark continued. When I showed the video to a few individuals, they believed it was a rocket or missile. Only one person thought it was aliens or a UFO.

"I'd never seen anything like that before, yet everyone had their own thoughts on it." I've spent the entire day trying to figure it out."

