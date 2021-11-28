A bright ‘Balamory style’ cottage is for sale.

A brilliantly colored ‘Balamory style’ villa has recently been up for sale.

With its pink facade, the three-bedroom house seems like something out of a classic children’s television show.

The terraced property is located on Tollemache Street in New Brighton, within walking distance of the promenade and all that the seaside resort has to offer.

For £189,950, it might be yours.

According to the estate agent, the home is set back from the road with a minimal maintenance frontage and is ‘bursting with kerb appeal’ due to the freshly painted front.

Inside, there’s a large entrance hall with a mosaic tiled floor, a light front lounge with a historic bayed window, a dining room with French doors leading out to the garden, and a freshly refurbished modern kitchen breakfast room.

The kitchen features stylish white cabinets, contrasting worktops, and matching white tiles, as well as enough room for a small table and chairs.

Three bedrooms and a three-piece white suite modern bathroom are located upstairs.

The house is painted in pastel tones and has a lot of flair, according to images on Rightmove.

A summer house is located in the garden and is ideal for entertaining or simply relaxing during the warmer months.

The paved garden is small, however it does include seating space in front of the home.

