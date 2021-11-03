A Boris Johnson impersonator who has over 200 convictions is back in prison.

Two career burglars with a combined “appalling” record of over 300 convictions raided a cafe and took £1,280 cash from a handbag.

One of the habitual criminals – who has an uncanny likeness to the Prime Minister but is not him – had 210 previous convictions, while the other had 96.

According to Hull Live, the two of them had committed a total of 44 burglaries.

The proprietors had left the money with a female member of staff to assist operate the cafe while they were gone.

On September 28, Jason Watson, 43, and his accomplice, Adrian Awty, 45, both from Hull but now in detention, guilty to burglary.

Prosecutor Jazmine Lee told Hull Crown Court that the two went to Hull’s House of Panini café on Prospect Street and appeared to be seeking for something behind the counter.

Awty followed Watson’s lead and pointed at something. Both went into a private location, and Awty dashed out with something in his hand.

Watson walked away with something tucked down the back of his trousers. Her handbag was later discovered to be gone by a member of staff.

It included £1,280 in cash that the proprietors had given her to assist her in running the business while they were gone.

Keys, bank cards, and a set of Vivienne Westwood earrings were also taken, totaling £2,280 in value.

After the men were apprehended, Watson attempted to barricade himself in his room.

Watson had 210 prior convictions, including 125 for theft or related offenses and 23 for burglary.

He was sentenced to four years in prison for burglary on January 10 of last year, but was released on September 3 of this year.

Awty had been convicted of 96 previous offenses, including 52 theft-related offenses and 21 burglary offenses.

In October of this year, he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for burglary.

Watson was able to become clean during his most recent prison sentence, according to Julia Baggs, who is representing him.

“He’s been addicted to narcotics for the bulk of his adult life,” she claimed.

He was quickly out on the streets after his release from prison.

“He quickly, regrettably, went off the wagon,” she continued.

