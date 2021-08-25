A bird that hasn’t been seen in generations makes a stunning comeback to Sefton.

For the first time in 200 years, a rare bird has returned to Sefton.

Only 11 breeding males were documented in the UK just 24 years ago, putting the Eurasian bittern on the verge of extinction.

There are now an estimated 200 breeding pairs across the UK, with the golden bird mating for the first time in 200 years in Sefton.

The bittern has bred at the Lunt Meadows Flood Storage Reservoir and Nature Reserve in Lunt village, Sefton, giving the 10-year-old nature reserve a boost.

Male bitterns attract females during breeding season by generating a strange booming noise that sounds like someone blowing on top of a bottle.

However, it wasn’t until July that officials and volunteers realized the bittern at Lunt had found a mate, when birdwatchers noticed the newborn chicks practicing flying.

“We are incredibly happy that bitterns have bred at Lunt, and this is a fantastic success for everyone involved in transforming the site from farmer’s fields into the amazing nature reserve it is today, be it our partners at EA, staff, or volunteers,” said Cheryl Ashton of Lancashire Wildlife Trust.

“While this is a first for our reserve, bittern were probably abundant in the area centuries ago, when much of the area was covered in reedbeds and other wetland features, especially because Sefton means ‘land of the rushes’ in Old Norse.

“Reedbeds are a critical habitat for birds and a priority area for conservation in the United Kingdom.

“At Lunt, it was always our intention to create optimal breeding conditions for reedbed species like bitterns, and we were expecting for chicks this year when a male bittern began booming from among the reeds in April,” says the author.

“These birds are so elusive, not only do they blend in among the reeds, but the female never flies directly to the nest,” Cheryl continued. Instead, she lands in a separate part of the reedbed and walks the rest of the way, making it impossible for any predators to track her.

