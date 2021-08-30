A beer can could aid police in apprehending the driver who fled the scene of the accident.

Officers were dispatched to an automobile accident on Sunday afternoon, but by the time they arrived, the driver of the involved vehicle had fled the scene.

However, the traffic cops on the scene discovered a “lager can” next to the driver’s seat, which they think will disclose the person’s DNA.

The vehicle’s air bag also discharged, providing another potential source of DNA that could aid Merseyside Police in their search.

“Patrols attended a complaint of a fail to stop RTC [road traffic collision]whereby the driver fled away,” the force’s roads policing section wrote on Twitter shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday.

“Unfortunately for said motorist, their DNA will be all over the lager can next to the drivers seat, as well as on the air bag that deployed, therefore we will contact you as soon as the results come in.”