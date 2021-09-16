A baby was burned by KFC gravy, a woman was found on a pub roof, and ‘Prince Charles’ was tied to a £1 million haul.

A woman has climbed to the top of a Walton pub’s roof and is refusing to leave.

At around 4 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the Chepstow Castle bar on County Road.

Police have closed the road and are attempting to pull the woman to safety. Paramedics and fire services are on the site.

“We can confirm that officers are in Walton dealing with an incident this afternoon, Thursday 16 September,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 4 p.m., a report was received of a woman throwing items and shouting on the roof of the Chepstow Castle bar on County Road.

“County Road, Hale Road, and Romley Street are all closed while we deal with this situation.

“Please stay away from the area.”

A Russian man who was apprehended with £500,000 led police to a massive cannabis stash linked to a shady underworld figure known only as “Prince Charles.”

Evgeny Zhilkin, who was travelling through Huyton in a black Audi with the cash hidden inside a suitcase and a secret compartment, was apprehended by police.

The DNA on the luggage led police to Brian Coogan’s house, where he was hiding more than £1 million worth of cannabis imported from Spain.

Zhilkin was carrying a phone using the encrypted chat app Telegram, Liverpool Crown Court heard today.

“Messages proved he had been operating as a courier in Liverpool, commanded by a handler who called himself Prince Charles,” prosecutor Owen Edwards said.

There is no evidence that The Prince of Wales is involved in these events in any manner.

The incredible drug plot unraveled, according to the court, after police discovered the Audi on March 15 of this year.

After being scalded by a vat of KFC sauce, a toddler was left screaming in pain.

After the gravy from the fast food chain’s East Prescot Road restaurant spilled onto her skin, Ella Pau suffered horrible burns to her face, fingers, arm, and legs.

Jade, your mother. “The summary has come to an end.”