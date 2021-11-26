A 71-year-old man transformed naked photos of a schoolgirl into Samsung Galaxy watch faces.

A nasty pornographic image of a vulnerable teenager was taken by a predatory octogenarian.

Roy Rogers’ actions were exposed because one of his victims, a learning disabled child, told a teacher that he had taken sexual images of her.

“She was concerned and agitated,” prosecutor Jonathan Rogers said, “and she also disclosed text conversations between her and Rogers.”

In a text exchange, the girl urged Roy Rogers to return the indecent photos he had taken of her, Mr Rogers told Liverpool Crown Court.

Rogers, 71, of Croyde Road, Speke, declined, claiming she had “the nicest t**s in all of Liverpool” and that “they are unique to me.”

He introduced himself as “her lover” and declared his love for her.

When questioned, the victim stated that Rogers photographed her while she was naked and wearing a bikini.

Rogers was apprehended, and a picture of the girl’s breasts with his hand pulling up the front of her top to reveal them was discovered on his phone.

The sick predator also turned some of the photographs into watch faces for a Samsung smart watch using Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Wearable’ software.

He said he had “banter” with the girl, who he knew had learning challenges, when questioned.

In a subsequent interview, he said that he fell in love with her and that “it was a sexual infatuation.”

In an impact statement, the girl’s mother stated that her daughter had become extremely quiet as a result of the crimes, and that the family had trust issues.

Recorder Ian Harris, who sentenced Rogers to three years in prison, called him a “predator.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual communication, making indecent photos, sexual activity, taking indecent images, and possessing indecent images.

Rogers has no prior convictions and is suffering from health issues, according to his lawyer, Paul Becker. He acknowledged it was a serious case, but that there was only “limited” physical contact.

Rogers had pleaded guilty, he said, and he urged the judge not to imprison him so he might benefit from probation classes that would help him protect himself. “The summary has come to an end.”