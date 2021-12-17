A 60-mile underground tube network is hidden from view.

Merseyside is only one hour’s drive away from a 60-mile long buried underground tunnel network.

The Halkyn District United Mines, which runs for 60 miles beneath Flintshire in Wales, is a labyrinth of mines, lodes, and natural caverns spanning numerous levels.

The corporation was founded in 1928 with the merger of numerous existing lead, zinc, and limestone mining companies.

According to the Daily Post, this was done in order to continue driving the Milwr tunnel, also known as the Sea-level tunnel.

The 10-mile-long route, which runs from the Dee Estuary Bagillt to Cadole, near Loggerheads, was built in 1897 to drain the old Alyn Valley lead mines beneath Halkyn Mountain, which were prone to flooding at their lower levels.

Milwr tunnel, excluding its branches, is the UK’s longest single mines drainage tunnel, draining over 50 veins.

It also built approximately 60 miles of interconnecting passages throughout the network, making it the UK’s longest.

It currently dumps at least 23 million gallons of water per day into the Dee Estuary.

The Milwr Tunnel has a long and illustrious history.

Cris Ebbs, a local caver and historian, has written two volumes about the Milwr tunnel, which, according to his research, was built amid dispute in the early 1900s.

Residents of Holywell objected to more work because they worried it would disrupt their water supply, but legal reforms were passed in 1913, allowing the builders to proceed.

A flooded cavern was cut four years later near the Caeau Shaft at the intersection of the Pant Lode vein.

As a result, 10,000 gallons of water per minute poured into the tunnel, sweeping away heavy-laden trucks and causing major delays for several weeks.

Pumps were erected at depth in Roskell’s Shaft at Holywell as an alternative supply because the water at the well was an important source for local industry at the time.

The history of mining

The Milwr tunnel was extended when the Halkyn District United Mines Ltd took over in 1928, reaching Olwyn Goch in 1931 and crossing several important and productive new veins.

Low lead prices in 1938.