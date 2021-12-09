A 6-year-old girl died after her mother noticed a difference in her face during a family supper.

Acacia Surridge-Hill had Bell’s Palsy when she was first diagnosed, but a scan in September 2020 found she had a rare brain tumor.

Carly Surridge, 32, her stepfather Ben Hardy, 26, and her nine-year-old brother Landon Surridge-Hill are devastated by her death on Sunday, November 28.

According to Stoke-on-TrentLive, Acacia, a passionate Frozen fan, was set to become a big sister in just a few weeks, as Carly and Ben are expecting a baby girl in January.

“Acacia loved Disney, and her favorite characters were Anna and Elsa from Frozen,” Carly, who was devastated, said. It was snowing when she went on Sunday, which was ideal. That’s how it was supposed to be. She was our ice queen, and whenever it snows, we remember her.

“She was excited to become a big sister.” We’re expecting a baby girl, and we believe she’s a gift from Acacia. She’ll be looking down on her the rest of her life.

“I’m devastated, yet I’m relieved that she’s no longer suffering and that she may now be free.”

Acacia passed away at her home in Crewe, surrounded by the Clare House Children’s Hospice team.

Acacia, who enjoyed cream cakes and chicken nuggets, was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in September of last year when Carly and Ben observed a change in her face following a family supper.

Her lips was tilted to one side, and one of her eyes was virtually closed. Acacia was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy after a trip to the doctor, but after Carly insisted on a scan, doctors discovered a tumour on her brain.

Acacia was diagnosed with a diffuse midline glioma H3K27M – an aggressive, incurable cancer – after more scans and an operation, and she underwent grueling treatment to limit the tumor’s growth.

“She was diagnosed in September of last year, and we were told she had 12 months to live, but it was more likely to be six,” Carly explained.

