A 53-year-old man’s body was discovered in the house.

A man was discovered dead at a residence in West Derby.

A 53-year-old man’s body was discovered at a residence in West Derby, according to Merseyside Police.

Phillip Patterson was the man’s name today.

On September 9, he was discovered dead at his house on Feltwood Road.

The death of the 77-year-old has been ruled out as suspicious, but police have issued an appeal to find his relatives.

“Please share and help Liverpool Coroner’s Office discover the next of kin for a West Derby man who recently passed away,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“Anyone with information can contact [email protected] or call 0151 351 0038. Thank you very much.”

