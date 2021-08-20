A 53-year-old man was discovered dead while police attempted to locate his family.

The family of a man discovered deceased at a property in Liverpool are being sought by police.

Last Friday, a body was discovered at a residence in the Sefton Park area, according to Merseyside Police.

Gary Costello, 53, was identified as the suspect today.

On Friday, August 13, he was discovered dead at his Linnet Lane house.

Mr Costello’s death is not being treated as suspicious, but police have issued an appeal to find his relatives.

“Please share and help the Liverpool and Wirral Coroner’s Office discover the next of kin for Liverpool man Gary Costello, who recently passed away,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“Anyone with information can call or email Elaine Jordan at 0151 351 0036 or [email protected]”

