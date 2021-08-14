A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a wall.

At around 8.20 p.m. on Friday, August 13, police and the ambulance service were dispatched to Ferry Road in Eastham following reports of a major motorcycle accident.

According to police, the rider collided with a wall.

The 27-year-old was brought to the hospital but died shortly after.

Last night, police closed Torr Drive, Ferry Road, and Eastham Lock as they investigated. the sad occurrence

Some roads remained closed today, with bus services diverted, as police and fire departments remained on the scene this afternoon, and a sniffer dog was spotted in Eastham Woods.

“We can confirm that a 27-year-old male has sadly died following a collision in Eastham last night (Friday, 13 August),” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The rider was carried to the hospital, where he unfortunately died a short time afterwards.

“His family has been notified, and they are being helped at this time by professionally trained officers.”

“An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died in an accident in Eastham yesterday night, and we are anxious to speak to anyone who observed the event, or has any CCTV or dashcam evidence that may assist our inquiry,” said Sergeant Ged Ferguson.