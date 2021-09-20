A 23-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car in his neighborhood.

Locals have identified a 23-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Widnes last night.

At around 11.52 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, a collision occurred on the A5080 Cronton Lane, close to the junction with College Fields in Widnes.

Following the crash, the man was brought to Whiston Hospital with significant injuries, but physicians were unable to rescue him.

Liam Walsh, a former Widnes Vikings player, was killed in the collision, according to The Washington Newsday.

Following the announcement, the Rugby League club issued a statement on their website.

“Liam was a product of the club’s academy, progressing through every stage of the system and earning international honors before realising his ambition of playing for his local club,” they stated.

“His first team debut came against Leeds Rhinos in the Super League in 2017, and he went on to make five more appearances for the club before departing in 2019.

“Liam made an indelible impression on everyone he met, and he was a close friend of many of the current first-team players and staff, as well as those who progressed through the Academy with him.

“In memory of Liam, our players will observe a minute’s silence and wear black armbands before today’s final match of the 2021 season away to Swinton Lions.

“At this sad moment, everyone at Widnes Vikings is thinking of Liam’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

“I am devastated to hear the news of Liam’s passing this morning,” said Widnes Vikings CEO Phil Finney. Liam was a unique individual who was an integral part of our club for many years.

“With his sense of humour and contagious personality, he left an indelible effect on everyone he met; he was a one-of-a-kind individual who will be remembered fondly by those at the club who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“At this very sad time, we are all thinking of his family and friends.”

Witnesses are still being sought by Cheshire Police. A spokesman for the company. “The summary has come to an end.”