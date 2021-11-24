A 12-year-old girl is approached by a man who is acting ‘abnormally.’

This week, a man in a car approached a Merseyside high school student.

After being contacted by a stranger on Monday, November 22, the Chesterfield High School student was shaken, and the school notified parents and guardians through email.

The event was also confirmed by Merseyside Police.

A 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in Marian Square in Netherton at 9.10 p.m. on Monday, November 24.

Before getting out of his automobile near the Fire Station, the man allegedly made indecent remarks.

The man asked the girl her name, age, and phone number, according to the email to parents and guardians.

The girl was disturbed, and she was scooped up by family before the cops arrived.

The male is described as Caucasian, 20-30 years old, of medium build, and wearing a grey short-sleeved top and black shorts. The vehicle is described as white and perhaps a Citroen, although police are still investigating.

“This was an alarming occurrence,” said Community Policing Inspector Chris Taylor. “We’re keen to locate the man.” Please contact us if you were in the area or traveling through in a car around 9.10 p.m. on Monday and have any CCTV or dashcam footage. Extra patrols have been stationed in the area to gather information and interact with the locals.

“The young lady did the right thing by alerting her family, who then alerted us.” If you have any comparable experiences, please let us know and we will respond.” “Last night 22/11/21 around 9pm a girl reported a man acting weirdly and observing her by the bungalow chip shop, Marian Square, Netherton,” according to the email obtained by The Washington Newsday.

“The man walked by her, turned around, and returned to her, getting into a car. He drove by her on his way to the fire station, and he was waiting for her at the bottom of the hill in his automobile.

“As she approached the car, he rolled down the window and inquired whether she was okay, as well as her name and age and phone number.

“She was adamant about not giving up.”

