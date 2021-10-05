A 12-year-old boy was knocked down by a suspected drug driver.

During rush hour in Liverpool this morning, a schoolboy was struck by a suspected drug driver.

On Blackwood Avenue, a 12-year-old was struck by a man driving a Skoda.

At around 8.35 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Woolton after reports of a crash.

A youngster was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

Following a roadside test, police confirmed that a 41-year-old man from Gateacre was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

He has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

"We have detained a guy on suspicion of drug driving following a collision in Woolton this morning, Tuesday 5 October," a Merseyside police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

"At around 8.35 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Blackwood Avenue in response to reports of an accident involving a Skoda and a 12-year-old pedestrian. He was rushed to the hospital with a minor facial injury.

"After a roadside test, a 41-year-old Gateacre male was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He's been transported to a police station to be interrogated.

“Anyone who observed the incident is requested to contact us at @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and use the reference number 21000690597.”

