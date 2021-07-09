A 12-year-old boy and his tour guide are paralyzed in a rare shark attack in the Red Sea.

12-year-old boy and tour guide lose limbs in rare shark attack in the Red Sea.

The child had to undergo amputation below the elbow, despite surgery to save his arm.

The attack was by an oceanic whitetip shark with an estimated size of two meters.

Egypt closed the Sharm El-Sheikh dive site after the incident.

A Ukrainian youngster lost his arm and a local tourist guide lost his leg in a rare shark attack in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh dive destination, AP News reported.

The 12-year-old boy and his mother were snorkelling along with their tour guide in Ras Mohammed National Park when the tragedy struck.

Soon after the event, the injured were rushed to Sharm International Hospital for treatment. The boy was admitted to the intensive care unit with significant wounds on his back and arm. Despite a procedure to save his hand, he was forced to undergo below-the-elbow amputation.

Meanwhile, an anonymous local health official told Sky News that the Egyptian guide had lost a leg and the mother sustained minor injuries.

According to an official statement by a task group formed by Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad, the shark attacked the same group again while they were swimming back to the boat that was carrying out the diving trip, injuring two more people.

Additionally, they established that the assault was carried out by an oceanic white tip shark estimated to be two metres (six feet) in length. The government has suspended all activity in the neighborhood of the Sharm El-Sheikh Ras Mohammed diving spot in the aftermath of the event, according to the Al Ahram news agency.

Mohamed Salem, head of the Ministry of Environment’s Nature Protection Agency, told Egypt today that the event occurred while the three were on a tourist boat going for a dive. When the shark struck, the tour guide screamed and a security boat arrived to rescue the group.

“Egypt has one of the 30 most globally known species that attack humans, and we are the least vulnerable to this type of accidents,” he added.

In 2010, an elderly German woman was killed in a shark attack in the same region. The woman had died immediately after the attack in which she was reportedly bitten on the thigh and arm.