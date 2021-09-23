A 10-month-old baby is allegedly punched in front of his mother, and the child is found dead the next morning.

In South Africa, a 10-month-old baby died after his father allegedly hit him because he wouldn’t stop sobbing.

The event occurred in Bethelsdorp, a town in the Eastern Cape Province, on Tuesday. According to authorities, the infant and his mother went to the father’s residence on Langdon Street on Wednesday, where the child was apparently wailing nonstop. This enraged the father, who slammed his fists into the baby’s face in a fit of wrath.

“The child’s mother and baby went to the father’s house. It is also claimed that while in the residence, the child wailed nonstop, irritating the father to the point where he could no longer bear it. According to Eyewitness News, police officer Priscila Naidu said, “The mother mentioned that the infant may have had cramps, and the father then began to abuse the child.”

The mother also informed the police that after the accused assaulted the infant, he pursued her out of the house. He kept the child with him till she returned to the house to retrieve the infant. When she arrived at the house, the child was found dead on the bed.

The mother promptly returned home with the baby’s body and reported the incident to the authorities.

“SAPS Bethelsdorp investigators detained the father at his home around 10:00 this morning [Wednesday].” According to News 24, Naidu stated, “He is being held on a murder charge.”

On September 27, the accused, who has not been recognized, is scheduled to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court. The actual cause of death for the infant has yet to be established.

A mother in Egypt was detained in June after she allegedly killed her kid by repeatedly beating the infant’s skull with a remote control. Because she couldn’t get the infant to stop crying, the 26-year-old lady allegedly assaulted him. The youngster died on the spot as a consequence of blunt force injuries, authorities claimed at the time. When the mother learned her child was dead, she ran away. His 44-year-old father discovered the baby’s body lying in a pool of blood in the living room when he arrived home from work.