£86 million spent on Liverpool transfers AC Milan target Federico Chiesa’s proposal has been rejected.

Federico Chiesa (Italian: Federico Chiesa)

Government of the Republic (via Daily Mail )

According to reports, Liverpool had an £86 million bid for Italian attacker Federico Chiesa rejected by Juventus.

Chiesa was one of the breakout heroes of Euro 2020, scoring goals against Austria and Spain.

Chiesa is currently on loan at Juventus, but when his two-year loan arrangement with Fiorentina expires next year, Juventus will have to sign him.

Chiesa is 23 years old, and his efforts in the European Championships have put him on the radar of a number of clubs across Europe.

Franck Kessie is a French artist.

Corriere dello Sport is a sports news publication based in Italy (via Sempre Milan )

Jurgen Klopp is allegedly looking for a new midfielder after the departure of Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

Liverpool is also linked with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who is 24 years old.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan is making it a priority to maintain Kessie, which might be a setback to the alleged pursuit of the Ivorian.

Milan have already lost Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, and they will be desperate to avoid losing any more crucial players after qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

Wilson, Harry

The Washington Newsday’s Paul Gorst

Liverpool are likely to continue their summer clearout, according to Paul Gorst, with Harry Wilson set to join Championship club Fulham for £12 million.

Despite a succession of good loan spells away from Anfield, Wilson has only made two senior appearances for the Reds.

The Welshman left Liverpool’s Austrian training camp to complete the last elements of his move to Craven Cottage.

After the departures of Taiwo Awoniyi and Marko Grujic earlier this week, Liverpool will have raised more than £30 million this summer.