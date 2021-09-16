60,000 people in Liverpool could see their income decline next month.

As a result of a projected government cut to benefits, tens of thousands of people in Liverpool are expected to see a reduction in their income.

According to information recently revealed in a report to councillors, about 60,000 people in the city are getting Universal Credit in some form.

During the epidemic, the benefit, which accounts for the majority of welfare payments sought in the UK, received a £20 per week increase, but that is likely to end in a few weeks.

The passing of significant plans marks a watershed moment in Birkenhead’s transition.

Despite strong resistance, including from some of its own MPs, the government has stayed committed to the cut, which means many people will face a significant reduction in their income.

The extent to which people in Liverpool would be affected by the change is laid out in newly released data from Liverpool Council.

According to a study presented to members of the council’s housing and strategic development select committee, about 60,000 people in the city applied for the benefit in July, with more than 20,000 of them doing so despite working.

The paper warns that because Liverpool’s economy is primarily centered on industries that have been heavily hit by the virus, the city has experienced a considerable increase in Universal Credit claimants.

“Compared to the national average, Liverpool has witnessed a larger growth in in-employment claims (Liverpool=133 percent, GB=122 percent),” it stated.

“This emphasizes the impact on household incomes in Liverpool, where people are disproportionately reliant on employment in the hardest-hit sectors and so more likely to have worked fewer hours.”

The paper also warns that if a national increase in unemployment owing to the termination of the furlough plan is mirrored in Liverpool, roughly 2,000 individuals might lose their jobs, putting extra strain on families’ finances.

According to the report, “great uncertainty remains for on-going volatility in the labor market over the autumn,” since significant numbers of residents remain furloughed ahead of the scheme’s expiration at the end of September.

“After job support measures were eliminated, OBS expectations for unemployment were lowered down from 7.5 percent to 6.5 percent in March, implying that Liverpool.”

“The summary comes to an end.”