60 Hope Street has been replaced by a new restaurant.

60 Hope Street has been taken over by a new restaurant, which has now opened its doors to the public.

Elite 60, a restaurant built by renowned chef Bayram Yuce, has taken up residence in the historic structure.

With important ingredients like as wagyu beef, lobster, quail, and a variety of vegetarian and vegan dishes, the chef hopes to deliver a new take on exquisite world cuisine that is attractively presented.

Customers at Matalan want ‘beautiful’ £25 bedding in every color.

The A La Carte menu will feature meals crafted with the greatest ingredients, with an emphasis on the best seafood, meat cuts, and seasonal vegetables, with the goal of honoring each and every component.

The main dining room on the ground level has been lovingly refurbished, with emerald green and gold tones dominating.

Instagram

There are 44 seats available in the restaurant, as well as an exclusive private dining area above.

Downstairs, a cocktail bar serves a variety of masterfully prepared drinks, including classics like the Pornstar Martini, Negroni, Cosmopolitan, and Mojito, as well as cocktails based on whiskey, gin, rum, vodka, tequila, and brandy.

Elite 60 will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the restaurant and 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. for the cocktail bar, with reservations starting on Thursday, December 16.

Kassap on Bold Street and Macello Meathouse in Childwall and West Derby are also owned by Chef Yuce.

“Elite 60 is a unique and fascinating idea that will take our customers on a culinary adventure,” he explained. We’ll be presenting them correctly to ensure we serve the finest quality dishes by showcasing the best product and preparing it with love and attention. We’ll create a warm but opulent atmosphere, replete with a cocktail bar on the ground floor.

“We’re really thrilled to welcome everyone to sample our superb international cuisine set in what is a truly famous structure during the holiday season and beyond.”

Elite 60, located at 60 Hope Street, L1 9BZ, is officially open.