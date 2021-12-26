30 questions based on news from 1991, 2001, and 2011.

Coronavirus has dominated the news in 2021, with a dash of politics thrown in for good measure.

Indeed, two years into the pandemic, recalling a time when the current affairs agenda was a little more diversified feels almost strange.

But how well do you recall news from the last ten, twenty, or thirty years?

To test your knowledge of news and pop culture from the past, we’ve created 30 questions, 10 each from 1991, 2001, and 2011.

No cheating! The answers are at the bottom of the page.

1991 was the first round.

1) Which British scientist was responsible for the world’s first website, which went up in August 1991?

2) In 1991, which single from Nirvana’s album Nevermind became the band’s biggest hit in the majority of countries?

3) In January 1991, the Gulf War began.