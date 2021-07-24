23 of Liverpool’s top-rated free family attractions

The summer holidays are here, and many families may be searching for some free family fun after the limitations imposed in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tripadvisor is a review site that gives information about a variety of activities and experiences, as well as restaurants, hotels, and other establishments, with rankings illustrating the most popular options.

New research from Clarks has developed a list of the greatest free days out for kids in Liverpool, and there’s something on the list for everyone.

Liverpool is home to beautiful parks, excellent beaches, world-class shopping and dining, as well as cultural attractions such as spectacular art galleries, museums, and more.

But, according to reviews, which renowned Liverpool hotspots come out on top?

Clarks looked at five-star evaluations from Tripadvisor in five areas, including educational, cultural, historical, and nature or animal-related activities:

According to Tripadvisor, there are 23 of the best rated free family attractions in Liverpool.

The total number of five-star reviews is 11,445.

The total number of five-star reviews is 6,616.

The total number of five-star reviews is 4,605.

3,843 reviews with a five-star rating.

There are 2,028 five-star reviews.

There are 1,861 five-star reviews.

There are 1,616 five-star reviews.

There are 1,612 five-star reviews.

There are 1,266 five-star reviews.

There are 1,079 five-star reviews.

The total number of five-star reviews is 1,050.

The total number of five-star reviews is 794.

706 reviews with a five-star rating.

The total number of five-star reviews is 665.

The total number of five-star reviews is 205.

There are 184 five-star reviews.

There are 174 five-star reviews.

There are 171 five-star reviews.

170 reviews with a five-star rating.

The total number of five-star reviews is 152.

The total number of five-star reviews is 142.

The total number of five-star reviews is 73.

The total number of five-star reviews is 34.