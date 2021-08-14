£120 million in Liverpool transfers Adama Traore is valued at £40 million while Kylian Mbappe is valued at £20 million.

Despite the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season this weekend, the transfer window is still open.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool go to Carrow Road to play Norwich City in a bid to recover the Premier League championship from Manchester City.

So far this summer, the squad has only added one new player, Ibrahima Konate, who arrived from Red Bull Leipzig earlier in the window.

The Reds have just over two weeks to conclude any remaining business before the August 31 transfer deadline at 11 p.m.

We examine the most recent news and rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Adama Traore of the Wolves

Adama Traore has been the subject of transfer rumours this summer, with reports suggesting that the Spain international could depart Wolves.

For quite some time, the Reds have been linked with a move for the forward, and according to the latest report from 90min, Traore remains a target for Klopp.

With Xherdan Shaqiri expected to leave Anfield amid Lyon interest and Divock Origi linked with a move away, space in the team might become available for any possible newcomers.

According to the report, Wolves will allow Traore depart this summer if their £40 million asking price is fulfilled, but Leeds United are also interested in the midfielder.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid is apparently preparing a €120 million proposal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, and Liverpool could be on the verge of losing him.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Liverpool for some time, and his contract with the French club is soon to expire.

PSG expects Mbappe to sign new terms with the arrival of Lionel Messi, but other reports claim the Argentine’s presence has ‘worried’ Mbappe, who is expected to make a decision on his future next week.

Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid

This summer, Saul Niguez has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester United rumored to be keen.

Following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG, the Reds are expected to sign a midfielder. “The summary has come to an end.”