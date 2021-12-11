11 years after the tram tragedy on Coronation Street, the ITV boss announces a shift in strategy.

One of the most momentous occurrences in Coronation Street’s history occurred during the show’s 50th anniversary storyline.

The catastrophic tram disaster that killed three prominent characters was featured in the programs that aired on this week 11 years ago.

In this year’s Super Soap Week, the long-running soap executed a similarly spectacular stunt when the sinkhole in Weatherfield finally opened up.

Jude Riordan of ITV’s Coronation Street is in disbelief as he achieves a major milestone.

ITV chiefs have indicated, however, that the show will depart from the normal “dark and gothic” approach for the major festive episodes, which will air later this month.

“It’s rather pleasant actually,” Iain MacLeod remarked of Christmas on the cobbles. Obviously, some soaps have a reputation of going incredibly huge, dark, and gothic at Christmas, and we’ve dabbled with that, but I think it’s fair to say that this year is more comparable to a conventional Coronation Street Christmas.

“It’s really humorous at times, quite ridiculous at other times, and it’s really heartwarming and joyful.”

We take a look at the narrative behind one of Weatherfield’s darkest plots as we prepare for a light-hearted Christmas on the Cobbles.

What happened in Corrie that caused the tram to crash?

To commemorate the show’s 50th anniversary, the Coronation Street tram crash plot was presented throughout a week of episodes from December 6 to 10.

In the first episode of the week, a gas explosion at The Joinery pub during Peter Barlow’s stag do collapsed the bridge above the restaurant, resulting in the terrifying accident.

A tram ploughed into the Cobbles, destroying Weatherfield icons including the Corner Shop and The Kabin, as a result of the terrible blast.

The stunning stunt made the episodes the most expensive in ITV history at the time, thanks to special effects and computer produced visuals.

Who was killed in the tram accident?

The remaining episodes of the week included a special hour-long live broadcast on December 9 that focused on attempting to save characters who had been injured in the aftermath of the disaster.

During an advertising push, the plot employed the subtitle “Four Funerals and a Wedding,” implying that four people would be killed. “The summary has come to an end.”