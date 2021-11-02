Zombies Gameplay and Physical Copies of ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ Leak Online Ahead of Official Release.

Although “Call of Duty: Vanguard” is only a few days away from its official release, a video of its 20-minute Zombies mode gameplay, as well as an image of the actual edition, has already emerged online.

The physical copy of Activision’s next release “Call of Duty: Vanguard” was revealed in a now-deleted tweet from a “CoD” source known as TheMW2Ghost. The game’s official logo was included alongside the PS5 header in the tweet.

The physical copy of the game that was allegedly leaked appears to be the standard edition. Aside from the image of the game’s physical copy, a Reddit user also posted a 20-minute video of the game’s Zombies mode on the social news aggregation site.

Since game developer Treyarch announced the new mode in October, this video delivers the most in-depth look at it. The game’s Zombies feature, according to Treyarch, is the first crossover and progenitor of “Black Ops Cold War” Zombies.

The game’s Zombies mode, according to Treyarch, will introduce gamers to a fresh new cast of characters. The Zombies mode is set in 1944 and “shifts the focus of the Dark Aether story to the disturbing occult activities carried out by the Third Reich during WWII.” It features “the sinister Oberführer Von List, demonologist Gabriel Krafft, and several Dark Aether entities that have entered into a pact with humans to achieve their own mysterious goals.” “This is an entirely new tone for Call of Duty Zombies, and it opens up a lot of possibilities for new gameplay and storytelling experiences in Vanguard,” the game developer explained.

The game’s gameplay, according to the game developer, is as follows: “”Der Anfang’s” gameplay combines fan-favorite Zombies themes with fast-paced, objective-based combat, guaranteeing that there’s never a dull moment as you and your fellow Special Forces operators battle the undead. Your unit will combat the zombie threat on every front, from the war-torn battlements of Stalingrad to the traditional setting of Shi No Numa in Japan.” The official release date for this year’s “Call of Duty” installment is set for Friday. It will be available for PS4 and Xbox One from prior generations, as well as PC via Battle.net and PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S from newer generations.