Zara customers are at a loss for words after seeing the ‘ridiculous’ £46 Christmas red pumps.

After seeing a pair of red strappy high shoes online, Zara consumers had “no words.”

Zara is a major retailer with a devoted following of fashionistas who are willing to wait in lines that wrap around buildings just to get inside.

The high-street behemoth is probably one of the most popular stores in Liverpool’s city center.

Instagram account parody Awkward Zara parodies the company by sharing photographs from its campaigns and websites, as well as some of its more odd clothes, with funny, hilarious commentary.

The account is popular among shoppers, with more than 60k followers.

Any Zara fan is familiar with the brand’s aesthetic, which features models posing at unusual angles on the brand’s website, similar to those seen in magazine editorials.

This can make it tough for certain buyers to figure out how to dress certain ensembles, and @awkwardzara seizes every opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

This was the case with a recent post featuring Zara’s strapped heeled shoes. The £45.99 shoes are available in a festive red color that is perfect for the holiday season.

They were, however, modelled by a teddy bear rather than a person.

“Tiny shoes, or huge bear?” @awkwardzara simply captioned an image of the traditional bear standing in the shoes.

In the comments section, amused shoppers expressed their delight.

“There are no words,” Henry remarked.

“I give up,” Tessa said.

“STOP,” Gina said as she tagged a friend.

Pal Amanda’s response was: “Oh my goodness! I follow a company that’rehomes’ bears once their owners have grown up and find them a loving home…. I initially mistook this for a post from them because their bears are known for their antics. But no, it’s Zara, of course “..

“Haha nah, of course it’s ZARA,” Gina added.

“This is funny – absurd yet amusing!” Emmy commented, tagging a friend.

Rachel expressed herself as follows: “What’s up? Hahaha!” “Why,” Sophia added.

Others simply used sobbing and laughing emoticons, while others tagged their friends in the post to direct them to it.