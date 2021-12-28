‘Yummy’ After Eight small egg Easter chocolates are already in stores, according to B&M consumers.

Many stores are turning their attention to Easter now that Christmas is done.

B&M is one of the first stores to start selling Easter chocolates, with customers eager to get their hands on a pack of After Eight mini eggs.

The classic thin chocolates have been transformed into minty dark chocolate mini eggs.

Asda customers are’stocking up’ after the price of ‘festive sweets’ was reduced to 30p.

People were quick to offer their thoughts after Instagram page newfoodsuk posted a snap of the chocolates.

“Now those look wonderful,” one shopper commented.

“I’m completely looking for those in B&M!!!” said another.

Instagram

“Need to grab them,” wrote a third.

“Ooo yummy,” exclaimed a fourth.

“Ohhhh these look wonderful,” one shopper said after alerting a pal to the sweet delicacy.

“I believe these would be fantastic,” another replied, referring to a friend.

The After Eight small eggs are currently available at B&M.