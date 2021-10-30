Youths are suspected in a bin fire that blasted through stores in Widnes’ Albert Square shopping complex.

On Saturday night, Cheshire Constabulary launched an appeal to discover the perpetrators of a suspected arson attack on a bin that extended to Albert Square Shopping Centre (October 30).

Cheshire Fire and Rescue were dispatched and doused the blaze in the retail property, which was triggered by an arson assault on a nearby bin.

The retail establishment was severely destroyed, and police believe it was caused by anti-social adolescents who were seen in the neighborhood.

The incident is being investigated by Kingsway Police, who have taken to Twitter to ask parents directly where their children have been this evening.

“Do you know where your children are?” tweeted Kingsway Police at 10:25 p.m.

A bin fire has erupted at the back of Albert Square, causing extensive damage to surrounding shop establishments!

“CCTV footage of suspects is being reviewed by the council! Thank you to the #CountyFire department.”