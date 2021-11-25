Your Complete Gaming Guide on How to Make a ‘Minecraft’ Server.

You can essentially construct your own version of the game with unique rules and an exclusive community by putting up a Minecraft server.

You’ll be able to control things like the game’s time of day, map layout, and who gets to play with you once you take control of one of these private networks.

The “Autcraft” server, which is designed to be a safe environment for children with Autism, and the “Build the Earth” server, an ongoing project dedicated to creating a 1:1 size model of our globe in-game, are two prominent examples. Then there’s the infamous 2b2t “anarchy server,” which allows cheating and imposes almost no limitations at all.

There are endless options for what you may accomplish once you’ve built your own server, but getting there can be difficult. It won’t be as straightforward as finding a specific choice in the main menu; instead, you’ll have to put in some effort.

This guide will walk you through everything you need to accomplish if you’re willing to jump through the necessary hoops.

How to Set Up a Minecraft Server

These are the broad strokes of how to setup a Minecraft Server if you only want the quick version.

Make sure your computer fulfills the system requirements.

Make sure you’re running the most recent version of Java.

Download the Minecraft server software from the official website and save it to your desktop.

To start the server, create a Windows Batch File. For this, use the following command format: “java –Xmx1024M –Xms1024M – nogui – [enter server name]” Run the batch file in Windows. Take a look at the End User License Agreement and agree to it (EULA) Open Minecraft and go to the multiplayer tab by double clicking on the Windows Batch File you made earlier. Then select “Direct Connection” and search for “localhost” in the search box.

Continue reading for a more full explanation of each of these processes.

Check the System Requirements first.

It’s all well and good to download the server software and create Batch files, but if your computer isn’t up to the task, your efforts will be for naught.

It’s a distinct possibility. This is a condensed version of the information.