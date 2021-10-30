You should always have your bowel cancer warning signs and symptoms checked out.

Adele Roberts, the Radio One DJ, shocked the world when she discovered she had bowel cancer, although it’s one of the most frequent malignancies in the UK.

Bowel cancer is the country’s fourth most frequent malignancy, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

The majority of instances affect older persons, with 94 percent of those diagnosed being over the age of 50 and 59 percent being over the age of 70.

The condition, however, affects people of all ages, so everyone should be aware of the signs and seek medical attention if they are worried, according to the Daily Record.

Southport In an emotional Instagram post where she announced her news, DJ Adele advised people to be checked out.

Symptoms of bowel cancer are frequently rejected or ignored, with many people attributing them to other, less serious illnesses, dietary changes, or changes in their bodies as they age.

Early detection of bowl cancer, as well as many other cancers, can save your life.

According to the NHS, these are the warning signals to look out for.

Bowel cancer symptoms

Changes in your bowel movementsBlood in your poo

After eating, you may have bloating or abdominal pain.

Weight loss that isn’t explained

Extreme exhaustion

Vomiting

If you’ve had any of the symptoms of bowel cancer for three weeks or longer, you should consult a doctor.

It’s crucial to note that any or all of these symptoms could be caused by something far less serious, but it’s still necessary to schedule an appointment to rule out anything more serious.

Bowel cancer screening is a procedure that is used to detect cancer in the intestine

If you visit your doctor because you are concerned, you will almost always be questioned about your family history.

To check for lumps, the doctor would most likely examine your bottom and abdominal.

This may sound humiliating and inconvenient, but these checks are brief and could save your life.

Your blood may be tested by your doctor to see if you have iron deficiency anemia.

Although most persons with colon cancer may not experience signs of anemia, they may be deficient in iron as a result of cancer-related bleeding.

