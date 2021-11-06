You may be surprised to learn that some of the most well-known people in the world attended Liverpool universities.

Students who come to Liverpool receive some of the best education available anywhere in the world, with many alumni going on to have successful jobs.

Students are assured a first-rate education at the University of Liverpool, John Moores University, and Liverpool Hope University.

The University of Liverpool was the first in the country to provide degrees in biochemistry, architecture, civic design, veterinary science, oceanography, and social science. It is one of six original red brick universities in the country.

Liverpool John Moores University is England’s third-oldest university, with roots in the Liverpool Mechanics Institute.

In 2005, Liverpool Hope University was granted institution status, making it Europe’s sole ecumenical university.

With three colleges in our community, it’s no surprise that we’ve created, and continue to generate, exceptional individuals who excel after completing their education.

These are 22 of the most well-known people to have attended a Liverpool university.

Between 2002 and 2005, the Radio DJ and former X-Factor judge studied Communication and Media Studies at the University of Liverpool.

Nick, however, failed his senior year.

Stella became MI5’s first female Director-General.

In 1959, she completed a Diploma in Archive Studies at the University of Liverpool.

Stella’s name was the first to be publicized upon her nomination as Director-General.

Vicky, who is a Geordie Shore and Queen of the Jungle alumna, studied acting at Liverpool John Moores University.

Liverpool has strong ties to the BBC broadcaster and journalist, who is well known for her namesake current affairs and debate series.

Victoria studied English language and literature at the University of Liverpool after attending a grammar school in Bury.

Philip is most recognized for his work with the rock band Radiohead as their drummer.

At Liverpool John Moores University, he studied English and History.

She studied acting and screen studies at Liverpool John Moores University, where the Crown actress got her start.

At Liverpool Hope University, the athlete and Britain’s fourth fastest woman studied English as well as Physical Education and Recreation.

After suffering an injury, she retired from sports in 2016.

Liz played Annie Cartwright in Life on Mars and Emma Keane in the Ackley Bridge school series.

She did, however, receive her acting training at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

