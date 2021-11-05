You Can Visit 7 Stunning ‘Forza Horizon 5’ Locations in Mexico in Real Life.

Forza Horizon 5 is a high-octane adrenaline rush. You’ll spend the most of your time in the game performing dangerous stunts, competing in high-speed street races, and narrowly avoiding crashes with other drivers. Unless your idea of winding down includes slaloming through oncoming cars at 200 mph, it’s hard to call it “relaxing.”

However, part of the charm of an open world title is that you have some control over the speed. Playground Games never forces you to participate in another showcase event after the lesson is completed, so you may skip the Horizon Festival entirely (putting your superstar racing career on hold) in favor of a more relaxed road trip across the country.

It could be a computer game version of a Fast and Furious movie, or it could be a relaxing Sunday drive. It’s entirely up to you, and either option is a perfectly fine way to play.

To some way, the game benefits from you going a little slower because it allows you to absorb the game’s jaw-dropping sights on a macro level. After all, you have the ability to examine each separately rendered cacti needle on the screen while parked (which would otherwise just register as indistinct blurs in your rear-view mirror).

Shifting to a lower gear also allows you to appreciate Forza Horizon 5’s amazingly accurate depiction of Mexico up close. It’s not precisely a 1:1 duplicate of the original thing, since it’s obviously been condensed into a sort of country’s greatest hits. Within minutes, you can travel from a steamy rainforest to a searing desert, then to a dormant volcano, and finally to a paradisal beach. However, because the area is so limited, you can take a quick tour of all of the real-world sites and points of interest that Playground Games has included. It’s easy to become engrossed in this virtual tourism and lose track of the key events (like many did with Microsoft Flight Simulator).

You can find yourself devoting hours upon hours to locating all of the numerous items. This is a condensed version of the information.